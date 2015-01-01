|
O'Shields JD, Graves BD, Mowbray OP. Brain Behav. Immun. Health 2023; 29: e100611.
36937648
BACKGROUND: Efforts to improve treatment for adults with major depression (MD) and childhood maltreatment (CM) have identified inflammation as a potential target to improve health. Network models have emerged as a new way to understand the relationship between depressive symptoms and inflammation. However, none have accounted for the role of childhood maltreatment in the link between depressive symptoms and inflammation, or sex differences commonly found in these constructs.
Language: en
Childhood maltreatment; Cytokines; Inflammation; Endothelial markers; Major depression