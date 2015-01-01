|
Citation
Guo YY, Gu JJ, Gaskin J, Yin XQ, Zhang YH, Wang JL. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 140: e106134.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36933524
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Childhood maltreatment, cognitive emotion regulation strategies (CERSs), and depression can be important in adolescents' Internet addiction. The current study aims to investigate the direct effect of childhood maltreatment on Internet addiction and its indirect effects via CERSs and depression. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: 4091 adolescents (age M = 13.64, SD = 1.59; 48.9 % males) were recruited from a public school in China.
Language: en
Keywords
Depression; Childhood maltreatment; Cognitive emotion regulation strategies; Internet addiction