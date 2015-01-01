Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence against children is an issue of serious concern. Stigma impacts coping with childhood trauma. A central aspect regarding disclosing trauma and seeking help is the social perception of the victim and survivor's gender.



OBJECTIVE: This review aims to synthesize qualitative and quantitative research about the impact of the victim and survivor gender on the societal perceptions of individuals who have experienced sexual and/or physical violence in childhood. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: This review considered both society's and victims and survivors' perspectives on gender-linked perceptions concerning individuals with childhood trauma.



METHODS: The initial search was conducted in November 2021 and involved the databases Web of Science, PubMed, and PsychInfo. All studies, published in English or German, that reported study design, sample characteristics, and gender-linked perceptions of individuals with a history of sexual and/or physical violence in childhood were included.



RESULTS: A total of 10,373 studies were identified, of which 20 studies were eligible for review. Six studies reported no significant victim gender effect. However, when significant victim gender effects were present, males were characterized with considerably more stigmatizing attributes regarding the blame category while females were exposed to considerably more stigmatizing attributes regarding the harm category.



CONCLUSIONS: Females and males experience stigmatization reflecting typical stereotypes of femininity and masculinity. Thus, females are perceived as more vulnerable, more burdened, and with a higher need for security than males. Males are seen as more blameworthy and less trustworthy than females due to their presumed capability to physically resist or escape abuse.

Language: en