Abstract

Caustic self-poisoning is a major health hazard, which affects any age, but is particularly serious among the elderly. Household bleach is a caustic that contains 3% to 6% sodium hypochlorite solution, one of the most common agents in unintentional caustic poisoning. In this clinical case, we present a household bleach self-poisoning by an older man with no relevant medical history. He presented with extensive burns on the oral cavity mucosa and tongue, requiring orotracheal intubation by video laryngoscopy. He was then admitted to the intensive care unit, where he evolved poorly. Given the poor prognosis and the lack of physiological reserve for the invasiveness required for a surgical approach, a conservative strategy was chosen after a multidisciplinary team discussion. With the conservative strategy, the patient survived, being discharged to the general ward after one month, where he underwent a Stamm gastrostomy and placement of a percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy. In the follow-up consultation three months later, the patient was found to be weakened, with high frailty status, presenting anxiety, depression, and causing high family burden.

Language: en