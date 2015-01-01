SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Waseem M, Morrissey K, Nelsen A, Ata A, Asad H. Cureus 2023; 15(2): e34962.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.34962

PMID

36938284

PMCID

PMC10018999

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The purpose of this study was to compare parents' perceptions of threats and solutions to school gun violence in two different communities.

METHODS: Parents of school-aged children visiting emergency rooms of two large trauma centers in Upstate New York (UNY) and New York City (NYC), between October 2019 and December 2020, were surveyed (UNY: n=202, NYC: n=100). Responses were compared by site, firearm experience, and concern for school safety.

RESULTS: Respondents from the two sites differed by sociodemographic characteristics. Of the 302 respondents, 64% feared a school shooting incident, but UNY respondents were less likely to report concern (46.5% vs 99%, p<0.001). UNY respondents were more likely to feel safe for their children (75.3% vs 7%, p<0.001) and to report feeling safer if guns were available to teachers (22.3% vs 6%, p <0.001). Both sites' respondents agreed on the need for armed police presence (76.7% vs 74%, p=0.11). Of the 193 parents concerned about a school shooting, 11.9% indicated feeling safer if guns were available to teachers versus 25.7% of those who were not (p=0.002). Agreement on solutions for making schools safer differed by the site. NYC respondents were unanimously supportive, but UNY support ranged from 52% for metal detectors to 84.5% for controlled entry points.

CONCLUSION: Although perceptions of child safety and experience with guns varied by location, most parents agreed on potential solutions, that it should be the security officers, not teachers, who should be carrying firearms and that armed police should be present in schools to provide safety.


Language: en

Keywords

emergency department; firearms; gun violence; child safety; school shooting

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print