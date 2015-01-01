Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The purpose of this study was to compare parents' perceptions of threats and solutions to school gun violence in two different communities.



METHODS: Parents of school-aged children visiting emergency rooms of two large trauma centers in Upstate New York (UNY) and New York City (NYC), between October 2019 and December 2020, were surveyed (UNY: n=202, NYC: n=100). Responses were compared by site, firearm experience, and concern for school safety.



RESULTS: Respondents from the two sites differed by sociodemographic characteristics. Of the 302 respondents, 64% feared a school shooting incident, but UNY respondents were less likely to report concern (46.5% vs 99%, p<0.001). UNY respondents were more likely to feel safe for their children (75.3% vs 7%, p<0.001) and to report feeling safer if guns were available to teachers (22.3% vs 6%, p <0.001). Both sites' respondents agreed on the need for armed police presence (76.7% vs 74%, p=0.11). Of the 193 parents concerned about a school shooting, 11.9% indicated feeling safer if guns were available to teachers versus 25.7% of those who were not (p=0.002). Agreement on solutions for making schools safer differed by the site. NYC respondents were unanimously supportive, but UNY support ranged from 52% for metal detectors to 84.5% for controlled entry points.



CONCLUSION: Although perceptions of child safety and experience with guns varied by location, most parents agreed on potential solutions, that it should be the security officers, not teachers, who should be carrying firearms and that armed police should be present in schools to provide safety.

