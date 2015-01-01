SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Antoñanzas JL, Salavera C. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1054279.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyg.2023.1054279

PMID

36925603

PMCID

PMC10013685

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Knowing what strategies users use in the difficult task of driving has always been a priority objective in road safety, given that road accidents are one of the main causes of death in the world, as confirmed by the WHO. In this sense, the metacognitive skills questionnaire for drivers was validated.

METHODS: The questionnaire measures the metacongitive skills used by vehicle drivers at three times before, during and after driving.

RESULTS: The results of both the exploratory factor analysis (0.92 alpha by Cronbach) and the confirmatory factor analysis show the existence of three factors, a planning factor, a self-realization factor, and a third evaluation factor.

DISCUSSION: Finding these results together with a psychoeducational intervention design, will improve the behavior of drivers and in turn will serve to improve the training programs of the same to the different institutions and centers responsible for such training.


Language: en

Keywords

evaluation; self-regulation; skills; planning; metacognitive

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print