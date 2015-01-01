|
Antoñanzas JL, Salavera C. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1054279.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
36925603
INTRODUCTION: Knowing what strategies users use in the difficult task of driving has always been a priority objective in road safety, given that road accidents are one of the main causes of death in the world, as confirmed by the WHO. In this sense, the metacognitive skills questionnaire for drivers was validated.
evaluation; self-regulation; skills; planning; metacognitive