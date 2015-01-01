|
Zhang Y, Jia X. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1010408.
36935965
BACKGROUND: Bullying is a major problem worldwide and has numerous detrimental effects on the mental health of victims. The link between bullying and psychological distress in adolescents is well known. However, few studies have analyzed the impact of combined interpersonal, peer, and cultural factors on psychological distress using a social-ecological system framework in Eastern countries. Negotiable fate is a cultural belief common in Eastern societies that suggests that people can negotiate with fate for more control by exercising personal agency within the limits of what fate has determined. This study examined the moderating effects of neuroticism and negotiable fate on the relationship between bullying victimization and psychological distress among Chinese adolescents. Moreover, human society commonly suffers from multiple disasters that lead to severe mental health problems. There are few empirical studies on the effects of bullying among adolescents in multiple disaster contexts. This study included participants who experienced floods and COVID-19 simultaneously in 2021.
Language: en
psychological distress; COVID-19; disaster; neuroticism; bullying victimization; negotiable fate