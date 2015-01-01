Abstract

Flash-flooding affected Iran in March 2019 causing the displacement of thousands of people. Social workers established a Child Friendly Space (CFS) and applied comprehensive case management to provide psychosocial support for people who were affected by flooding (PWAF) (n = 565) in a community in Poldokhtar, covering a period of 3 months. Outreach services, involving community-volunteers, providing counseling, establishing CFS, training PWAF for reducing violence, and preventing child abuse were essential social work post-disaster interventions to support vulnerable populations. The article reflects upon the often-neglected role of social workers in post-disaster settings, and brings new material for discussion from the unexplored field of Iranian social workers.

