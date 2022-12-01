Abstract

Sport-related concussions are a major public health concern in adolescent athletes, with the potential to affect academics, behavior, cognition, vision and vestibular function, mental health, and overall quality of life. The recent literature is replete with examples of studies directed toward objectively quantifying the brain dysfunction experienced by concussed young athletes to help with diagnosis and treatment plans. In parallel, concern about the potential for negative effects from repetitive head impacts--impacts that do not result in concussion symptoms--has intensified. This literature is less robust, particularly for adolescents. Kercher et al. in this issue begin to address this topic by identifying how one season of head impact exposure, combined with the age at which they were first exposed to football and psychological need satisfaction, influences acute mental health outcomes

