Abstract

People who have experienced suicide bereavement within social relationships are known to have high risk for suicide, which means that their suicide ideation is high. However, little is known about how suicide bereavement leads to suicide ideation. Therefore, this study aims to understand the pathway of suicide bereavement on suicide ideation by analyzing the mediating effect of complicated grief, which does not abate over time and is known to be highly related to suicide ideation. Data of 1224 people aged 19 or older with bereavement (636 bereaved by suicide and 585 by other causes) were obtained from the Longitudinal study on Suicide Survivors' Mental Health (LoSS) WAVE I [2015-2018], the first nationally-representative longitudinal study in South Korea. Suicide ideation, the dependent variable, was measured by the Scale for Suicide Ideation (SSI), and complicated grief, severe grief that does not abate over time, was measured by the Korean version of the Inventory of Complicated Grief (K-ICG). The results show that suicide bereavement was found to have a significant effect on suicide ideation, and that complicated grief plays a mediating role in the path of suicide bereavement to suicide ideation (Effect = 0.667, [0.387, 0.981]). Based on these findings, clinical and policy suggestions were discussed to understand and prevent suicide ideation of people with suicide bereavement.

Language: en