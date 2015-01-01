SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Samuolis J. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2023.2185451

PMID

36943235

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The current study examined the extent to which pandemic-specific psychological distress symptoms and perceived stress were associated with sleep difficulties among college students. Participants: Participants included 203 full-time undergraduates from a medium-sized university located in the U.S.

METHODS: A survey was administered online in December of 2020.

RESULTS: Regression analyses showed pandemic-specific psychological distress was associated with the three sleep difficulties. Perceived stress was also associated with these three sleep difficulties of falling asleep (B = 0.078, SE = 0.013, p = .000), difficulty staying asleep (B = 0.080, SE = 0.014, p = .000), and with waking too early (B = 0.043, SE = 0.014, p = .003), and mediated the relationship between psychological distress and each of the sleep difficulties.

CONCLUSIONS: During public health emergencies health promotion strategies to promote sleep health should include psychoeducational strategies specifically addressing pandemic-specific psychological distress symptoms and perceived stress.


Language: en

Keywords

psychological distress; COVID-19; College; sleep difficulties; sleep stress

