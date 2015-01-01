Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The current study examined the extent to which pandemic-specific psychological distress symptoms and perceived stress were associated with sleep difficulties among college students. Participants: Participants included 203 full-time undergraduates from a medium-sized university located in the U.S.



METHODS: A survey was administered online in December of 2020.



RESULTS: Regression analyses showed pandemic-specific psychological distress was associated with the three sleep difficulties. Perceived stress was also associated with these three sleep difficulties of falling asleep (B = 0.078, SE = 0.013, p = .000), difficulty staying asleep (B = 0.080, SE = 0.014, p = .000), and with waking too early (B = 0.043, SE = 0.014, p = .003), and mediated the relationship between psychological distress and each of the sleep difficulties.



CONCLUSIONS: During public health emergencies health promotion strategies to promote sleep health should include psychoeducational strategies specifically addressing pandemic-specific psychological distress symptoms and perceived stress.

Language: en