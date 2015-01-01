|
Kim S, Connaughton DP, Hedlund DP. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36939081
Although sexual harassment and abuse in youth sport have received increasing research attention worldwide, less is known about youth coaches' perceptions of sexually inappropriate behaviors and intimate relationships with athletes. The purpose of this exploratory study was to examine youth sport coaches' perceptions of behaviors that can lead to potential sexual harassment and abuse, as well as to understand how coaches perceive coach-athlete sexual relationships. A cross-sectional survey was completed by 200 male coaches from various U.S. youth sport programs. Overall, a majority of coaches indicated behaviors associated with sexist comments and verbal/physical advances as sexually inappropriate. There was, however, a lack of consensus regarding what constitutes sexually inappropriate behaviors when the behavior was instruction-related/contextually dependent.
sexual harassment; sexual violence; attitudes; sexual abuse; awareness; Youth athletes