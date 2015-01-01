Abstract

Sleep-wake disturbances (SWDs) are among the most prevalent, persistent, and often disregarded sequelae of traumatic brain injury. Identification and treatment of SWDs in patients with traumatic brain injury is important and can complement other efforts to promote maximum functional recovery. SWDs can accentuate other consequences of traumatic brain injury, negatively affect mood, exacerbate pain, heighten irritability, and diminish cognitive abilities and the potential for recovery. The risk for sports injuries increases when athletes are sleep deprived. Sleep deprivation increases risk-taking behaviors, predisposing to injuries. SWDs are an independent risk factor for prolonged recovery after sports-related concussion. SWDs following sports-related concussion have been shown to impede recovery, rehabilitation, and return to preinjury activities.

Language: en