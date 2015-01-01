SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Amadasi A, Franceschetti L, Bolsi G, Mazzarelli D, Zoja R. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2023; 95: e102509.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jflm.2023.102509

PMID

36933461

Abstract

In the early morning a 28-year-old man was found lying on the tracks of a railway station with head injuries and fractures of the cervical spine resulting in permanent quadriplegia. He was in a club about 1 km away until about 2 h earlier and did not have any recollection of what could have happened. Was he the victim of an assault, did he fall down or was he hit by a passing train? The solution to this "mystery" came from a forensic evaluation that included the forensic branches of pathology, chemistry, merceology and genetics as well as the scene evaluation. Through these different steps, the role of a railway collision in determining the injuries was ascertained and a possible dynamic was postulated. The presented case is an expression of the importance of the different forensic disciplines and the difficulties the forensic pathologist encounters when analysing such peculiar and rare cases.


Language: en

Keywords

Survival; Crime scene; Forensic genetics; Forensic merceology; Train-pedestrian collision

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print