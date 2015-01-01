Abstract

Suicidal behavior is a risk factor for suicide attempts. Identifying the factors that increase suicidal behavior risk is paramount for overall suicide prevention efforts. One model that may contribute to our understanding of the relationship between early life experiences and suicidal behavior is the schema theory. This study aimed to examine suicidal behavior, early maladaptive schemas (EMSs), and schema domains using a large Brazilian nonclinical sample. The study included 19,060 individuals. We assessed sociodemographic variables, suicidal behavior (Suicidal Behavior Questionnaire), and EMSs (Young Schema Questionnaire) using an online, Web-based survey. Our results showed that, when comparing participants with no ideation with those with serious suicide attempts, we found significant statistical differences in all EMSs (all p's < 0.05), with higher scores in those with serious suicide attempts. Our results suggest that specific unmet emotional needs during childhood can affect mental health and result in serious suicide attempts in adulthood.

Language: en