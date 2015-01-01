|
Davis CG. J. Pers. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
36938751
OBJECTIVE: Individuals with a tendency to conceal unflattering information about themselves are more likely to be preoccupied by their secrets and tend to report more negative affect. According to theory, this negative affect is due to self-concealers' conflicting motivation to be authentic in their relationship but fear the negative consequences should they reveal their secrets, which promotes ill-fated attempts to suppress. The purpose of the current study was to test a central component of this model.
guilt; secrecy; self-concealment; suppression