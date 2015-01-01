|
Citation
|
Cairns R, Noghrehchi F, Buckley NA. Med. J. Aust. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Australian Medical Association, Publisher Australasian Medical Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36941110
|
Abstract
|
In Australia, paracetamol is the agent most frequently implicated in drug overdoses, and their frequency is increasing, particularly in young people.1 Paracetamol overdose causes significant morbidity despite treatment, and is the leading cause of acute liver failure in Western countries.2 Modified release (MR) paracetamol overdose is associated with a higher rate of liver injury than immediate release paracetamol.3 The sole therapeutic benefit of MR paracetamol is its more convenient dosage regimen (three rather than four times a day).4
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Analgesics; Self-injurious behavior; Pharmacoepidemiology; Policy, drugs and alcohol