Abstract

Wild mushroom (macrofungi) picking has become a popular activity in Israel in recent years. Besides the estimated 135 edible species, the mycobiota of Israel includes also around 65 poisonous and potentially dangerous species. We conducted a long-term retrospective study to monitor the frequency, severity, seasonal character, species composition, and geographic distribution of mushroom exposure and poisoning in Israel. Using data collected by the Israel Poison Information Center in Rambam Health Care Campus, Haifa, during the years 2010-2021, we report that only 4% of cases of exposures due to biological agents were caused by mushrooms. Males were significantly (P < 0.004) more affected than females. Most cases involved either above 18 years of age (41%) or below the age of 6 years (39%). Most of the children under 6 years of age did not develop signs or symptoms of toxicity. During 2017-2021, 128 cases (82.5%) involved the consumption of raw mushrooms, mostly by children under 6 years of age. The most common season of mushroom exposure was rainy winters (P < 0.05). Mushrooms collected from irrigated lawns in the summer also posed a risk. Ingestion of Chlorophyllum molybdites was the leading mushroom ingestion in summer and that of Inocybe species in winter. Our study contributes to improved awareness of mushroom exposure and poisoning patterns among the Israeli population.

