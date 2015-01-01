|
Citation
|
Blundell AR, Font CM, Figueredo L, Gordon A, Casas C, Colon P, Gutierrez A, Perez J, Colon-Diaz M. P. R. Health Sci. J. 2023; 42(1): 70-76.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
36941102
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Currently, in Puerto Rico, there is a paucity of data regarding emotional health and depression in health professionals, specifically regarding trainees such as medical students and nursing students. The study intended to shed light on the prevalence of depression symptoms among medical and nursing students at a school of medicine in Puerto Rico.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Risk Factors; Cross-Sectional Studies; Prevalence; Depression; Mental health; *Students, Medical/psychology; Depression/epidemiology; Nursing students; PHQ-9; *Students, Nursing/psychology; Medical students