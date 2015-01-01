Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study is to describe the national epidemiology of basketball-related injuries in children and adolescents presenting to US emergency departments (EDs) from 2011 to 2020 and to quantify the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System database was queried for cases of injury in persons aged 0 to 19 years related to product code 1205 (basketball and related equipment) presenting from January 1, 2011 to December 31, 2020. National injury estimates were calculated using National Electronic Injury Surveillance System-recommended weights and strata. The US Census data were used to determine the incidence of injury by age group and by sex. To quantify the effect of COVID-19, an interrupted time series analysis was performed using March 1, 2020 as the interrupting time point. The pre-COVID-19 trend was used to estimate the difference in injuries attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.



RESULTS: From 2011 to 2020, an estimated 3,210,953 (95% confidence interval = 2,655,812-3,788,094) visits were made to US EDs for basketball-related injuries in those aged younger than 20 years, corresponding to a mean annual incidence of 391 injuries per 100,000 population. The mean age of injury was 14.4 years (95% confidence interval = 14.3-14.5). Boys were more often injured than girls (76% vs 24% of all injuries, respectively). The foot was the most injured body part, accounting for 24% of injuries. Strains or sprains were the most common injury type (38% of injuries). During the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 155,638 fewer injuries than were expected based on pre-COVID-19 trends. During COVID-19, there were no significant differences in the proportions of injury types, body parts involved, sex, or age.



CONCLUSIONS: Basketball remains a frequent cause of injury, especially in adolescents. The COVID-19 pandemic profoundly reduced the frequency of basketball-related injuries, but did not affect the type and body location of injuries presenting to the ED.

Language: en