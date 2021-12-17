|
Taylor PJ, Duxbury P, Moorhouse J, Russell C, Pratt D, Parker S, Sutton C, Lobban F, Drake R, Eccles S, Ryder D, Patel R, Kimber E, Kerry E, Randles N, Kelly J, Palmier-Claus J. Pilot Feasibility Stud. 2023; 9(1): e43.
BACKGROUND: Going to university is an important milestone in many people's lives. It can also be a time of significant challenge and stress. There are growing concerns about mental health amongst student populations including suicide risk. Student mental health and counselling services have the potential to prevent suicide, but evidence-based therapies are required that fit these service contexts. The Broad-Minded Affective Coping intervention (BMAC) is a brief (6 sessions), positive imagery-based intervention that aims to enhance students access to past positive experiences and associated emotions and cognitions. Pilot data provides preliminary support for the BMAC for students struggling with suicidal thoughts and behaviours, but this intervention has not yet been evaluated in the context of a randomised controlled trial (RCT). The Mental Imagery for Suicidality in Students Trial (MISST) is a feasibility RCT that aims to determine the acceptability and feasibility of evaluating the BMAC as an intervention for university students at risk of suicide within a larger efficacy trial. Key feasibility uncertainties have been identified relating to recruitment, retention, and missing data. Intervention acceptability and safety will also be evaluated.
Students; Suicide; Self-harm; Mental imagery; Psychological therapy