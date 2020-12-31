|
Citation
Wirken B, Barten DG, De Cauwer H, Mortelmans L, Tin D, Ciottone G. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
36942568
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Terrorist attacks against hospitals and health care providers have disproportionally increased during the last decades. A significant proportion of these attacks targeted abortion clinics and abortion providers. In the light of the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, an increase of anti-abortion terrorist attacks is anticipated. Therefore, it becomes imperative to gain further insight into the risk and characteristics of past terrorist attacks. This study aimed to review terrorist attacks against health care targets providing abortion services from 1970 through 2020.
Language: en
Keywords
terrorism; violence; abortion; counter-terrorism medicine; Roe v. Wade; security