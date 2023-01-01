Abstract

Blunt and penetrating vascular injuries of the head and neck can represent life-threatening emergencies that require accurate detection to prevent devastating and long-lasting consequences. Implementing appropriate screening criteria to indicate imaging studies is crucial as there is a variable latent time before the onset of clinical manifestations. Computed tomography angiography, MR imaging, and digital subtraction angiography represent the imaging modalities of choice to evaluate vascular injuries. The aim of this review is to provide a description of the different types of vascular injuries, describe the importance of each imaging modality, and recognize the imaging appearance of traumatic vessel injury.

