Abstract

Coparenting, denoting shared responsibilities in caring for a child, is a core component of parenthood for most parents. Research has linked quality in the coparenting relationship to several child outcomes as well as parent relationship satisfaction and mental health, yet whether and how these links may differ depending on child age is unclear. Here, we investigated links between coparenting quality, relationship satisfaction, parents' education, and child age, after assessing the psychometric properties of a Swedish version of the 35-item Coparenting Relationship Scale (CRS) in a sample of 206 parents in Sweden. Participants completed the full 35-item CRS, alongside the Parenting Alliance Measure (PAM) and a relationship satisfaction measure. Our findings reveal good psychometric qualities and construct validity for both the CRS and PAM used with Swedish parents. Consistent with other adaptations of the CRS, we found four composite factors for the CRS, all demonstrating high reliability and convergence with the PAM. In relation to child age, parents of older children reported poorer coparenting quality than parents of younger children. The link between relationship satisfaction and coparenting quality was stronger for highly educated parents. Education also predicted partner endorsement in parents of children in early and middle childhood, but not parents of infants. Together, our findings expand the empirical base for understanding coparenting and its links to relationship satisfaction in parents with children of different ages, and they highlight a moderating role of parental education in these links.

Language: en