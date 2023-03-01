Abstract

OBJECTIVE: A two-stage study aimed to estimate the prevalence of different types of self-injurious behaviors (suicidal ideation (SI), suicide attempts (SA), and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI)) in Russian patients with epilepsy (PWE), to identify factors associated with such behaviors, and to assess their impact on 3-year mortality.



METHODS: We enrolled 459 consecutive adult PWE from two level 2 outpatient epilepsy centers in Moscow. The study consisted of two phases - first, we assessed all demographic and clinical characteristics and patients' history of SI, SA, and NSSI. In the second phase, three years after the initial screening, we analyzed patients' medical records to assess how self-injurious thoughts and behaviors were related to actual mortality.



RESULTS: In our sample, the total lifetime and 12-month prevalence of SI was 20% and 5.7%, of SA was 8.3% and 0.7%, and of NSSI was 15.3% and 2.8%, respectively. We found no differences between deceased and alive PWE regarding lifetime and 12-month prevalence of SI, SA, and NSSI. Higher seizure frequency, lifetime NSSI and lifetime diagnosis of mental disorder were associated with SI, whereas traumatic brain injury (TBI), substance abuse, and NSSI were associated with SA in PWE. SIGNIFICANCE: Our study adds to the existing data on the prevalence of different types of suicidal behaviors in PWE and advances research on NSSI in this population. However, more research is needed on the long-term consequences of different types of self-injurious behaviors.

Language: en