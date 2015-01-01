Abstract

BACKGROUND: CDC recommends that the decision to provide STI/HIV testing and presumptive treatment to patients who report sexual assault and abuse (SAA) be made on an individual basis.



METHODS: The 2019 CMS national Medicaid dataset was used. SAA visits were identified by ICD-10-CM (O9A4 for pregnancy-related sexual abuse, T74.2 for confirmed sexual abuse, and Z04.4 for alleged rape). The initial SAA visit was defined as the patient's first SAA-related visit. Medical services were identified by ICD-10-CM codes, CPT codes, and NDC codes.



RESULTS: Of 55,113 patients at their initial SAA visits, 86.2% were female; 63.4% aged ≥13 years; 59.2% visited emergency department (ED); all STI/HIV tests were provided in ≤20% of visits; presumptive gonorrhea and chlamydia treatment was provided in 9.7% and 3.4% of visits, respectively; pregnancy test was provided in 15.7% of visits and contraception services was provided in 9.4% of visits; and diagnosed anxiety was provided in 6.4% of visits. Patients who visited ED were less likely to have STI testing and anxiety than those visited non-ED facilities, but more likely to receive presumptive treatment for gonorrhea, testing for pregnancy, and contraceptive services. About 14.2% of patients had follow-up SAA visits within 60 days after the initial SAA visit. Of 7,821 patients with the follow-up SAA visits within 60 days, most medical services provided were chlamydia testing (13.8%), gonorrhea testing (13.5%), syphilis testing (12.8%), HIV testing (14.0%); diagnosed anxiety (15.0%), and post-traumatic stress disorder (9.8%).



CONCLUSION: Current medical services during SAA visits for Medicaid patients are described in this evaluation. More collaboration with staff who handle SAA will improve SAA-related medical services.

