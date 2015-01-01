|
Coates Quezada CA, Armstrong L, Kilmer R, Quinlan M, Reeve C. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
36942422
Abstract
Survivors of campus sexual assault are often tasked with healing while sharing an environment with their perpetrators. However, little is known about the effects of a shared environment on survivor well-being. A qualitative thematic analysis design was employed to address this gap. We conducted semi-structured interviews with nine female survivors who identified their perpetrators as fellow students at a large state university in the southeastern U.S. The five themes that emerged are situated within an ecological framework, which is also used to guide our recommendations for supporting survivors' well-being within higher education.
trauma; sexual assault; interpersonal violence; higher education