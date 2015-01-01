|
Citation
|
King J, Taylor J. Adv. Med. Educ. Pract. 2023; 14: 237-244.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Dove Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36945676
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: With the ever-growing diversity within our communities, it is imperative that we integrate social determinants of health (SDOH) such as racial disparity, economic instability, lack of transportation, intimate partner violence, and limited social supports, and the importance of health literacy into undergraduate medical education. By incorporating evidence-based curriculum on the disproportionality within healthcare faced by racial and ethnic minorities, we have the opportunity to develop more culturally sensitive providers. The purpose of this study was to assess the impact of a case-based debrief experience on medical students' knowledge about how social determinants of health can impact health and healthcare within a family medicine clinical setting and their intent to practice in an underserved community.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
education; social determinants of health; vulnerable populations; medical; patient care; problem-based learning