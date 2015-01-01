Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to determine the effects of bilateral trunk support during walking on trunk and leg kinematics and neuromuscular responses in children with cerebral palsy (CP).



DESIGN: Fourteen children with spastic CP (GMFCS level I to III) participated in this study. Children walked on a treadmill under 4 different conditions, i.e., without support (BASELINE), with bilateral support applied to the upper trunk (UTS), the lower trunk (LTS), and combined upper and lower trunk (CTS). The trunk and leg kinematics and muscle activity were recorded.



RESULTS: Providing bilateral support to the trunk had a significant impact on the displacement of the pelvis and trunk (p < 0.003) during walking. Children's weaker leg showed greater step length (p = 0.032) and step height (p = 0.012) in CTS compared to BASELINE, and greater step length in UTS (p = 0.02) and CTS (p = 0.022) compared to LTS. Changes in soleus EMG activity during stance phase of gait mirrored the changes in step length across all conditions.



CONCLUSION: Providing bilateral upper or combined upper and lower trunk support during walking may induce improvements in gait performance, which may be due to improved pelvis kinematics. Improving trunk postural control may facilitate walking in children with CP.

