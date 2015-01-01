Abstract

The aim of this study is to determine the attitudes of primary care providers, physicians, nurses and midwives towards domestic violence and their tendencies to report violence against women and the affecting factors. The population of this study was 294 health professionals. The mean score on the Domestic Violence was 19.23 ± 4.28 and on the Scale of Health Professionals' Intentions/Behaviors Regarding Reporting Intimate Partner Violence was 124.24 ± 20.41. While the health professionals' attitudes towards domestic violence were more negative in our study, attitudes towards reporting violence against women were more positive. Also, health professionals faced ethical problems related to the principles of privacy and confidentiality.

