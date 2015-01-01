|
Lynall RC, Wasser JG, Brooks DI, Call JA, Hendershot BD, Kardouni JR, Schmidt JD, Mauntel TC. BMJ Open 2023; 13(3): e069404.
36948547
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Musculoskeletal injury (MSKI) risk is increased following mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). Increased MSKI risk is present up to 2 years following post-mTBI return-to-duty/activity relative to both non-mTBI peers and to their pre-mTBI selves across a range of populations, including military service members, and professional, college and high school athletes. Despite the well documented increased post-mTBI MSKI risk, the underlying neuromuscular mechanisms contributing to this increased risk have yet to be definitively determined. A number of potential mechanisms have been suggested (eg, aberrant kinematics, dynamic balance impairments, lower voluntary muscle activation), but none have been confirmed with a comprehensive, prospective study. This study aims to: (1) elucidate the neuromuscular control mechanisms following mTBI that contribute to increased MSKI risk, and (2) prospectively track patient outcomes (up to 12 months; MSKI occurrences and patient-reported outcomes (PRO)).
Keywords
Musculoskeletal disorders; Orthopaedic sports trauma; SPORTS MEDICINE