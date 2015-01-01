|
Citation
|
Miri J, Raeisi AR, Atighechian G, Seyedin H. BMJ Open 2023; 13(3): e065521.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36948560
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Annual natural and man-made disasters in Iran eventually lead to casualties and considerable financial loss. The success of a reconstruction programme depends on accurate postdisaster damage and loss assessment. Based on these assessments, the goals, priorities and approaches required for reconstruction are prepared and formulated. To effectively implement a reconstruction and rehabilitation programme in the country's health sector, it is necessary to prepare and compile a postdisaster damage and loss assessment programme.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
HEALTH SERVICES ADMINISTRATION & MANAGEMENT; PUBLIC HEALTH; Health & safety; Health policy; HEALTH ECONOMICS