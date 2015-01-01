Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Annual natural and man-made disasters in Iran eventually lead to casualties and considerable financial loss. The success of a reconstruction programme depends on accurate postdisaster damage and loss assessment. Based on these assessments, the goals, priorities and approaches required for reconstruction are prepared and formulated. To effectively implement a reconstruction and rehabilitation programme in the country's health sector, it is necessary to prepare and compile a postdisaster damage and loss assessment programme.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: This qualitative study will be conducted to develop a conceptual model of a postdisaster damage and loss assessment programme in Iran's health sector. First, a scoping review method will be conducted to identify the entities and components of the postdisaster damage and loss assessment programme. Then, using semistructured interviews, the opinions of university professors and disaster damage and loss assessors in the health sector will be obtained. Next, by conducting a focus group discussion, the initial programme of disaster damage and loss assessment in the Iranian health sector will be developed and then, the modified Delphi method will be used to validate it. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: Ethical approval for this study was obtained from the research ethics committee of Isfahan University of Medical Sciences (IR.MUI.NUREMA.REC.1400.171). The study results will be disseminated to stakeholders, published in peer-reviewed journals and presented at conferences.

Language: en