Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Mapping literature on Indigenous families' experiences seeking child health information and identifying barriers and facilitators to information access.



DESIGN: Scoping review. DATA SOURCES: We searched Medline, EMBASE, PsycINFO, Scopus and CINAHL for peer-reviewed literature and Google Advanced for grey literature. We screened tables of contents of two Indigenous research journals not consistently indexed in online health databases and used snowball sampling to supplement searches. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: We included full-text, English-language articles, published from 2000 to the time of the search in April 2021, based on: participants (Indigenous families), concept (experiences of families seeking health information) and context (child health). DATA EXTRACTION AND SYNTHESIS: Two independent reviewers extracted: citation details, study purpose, country of study, publication type, study design, data collection method, Indigenous group, family member participants, home/healthcare setting, child health area, how health information was accessed, and information-seeking barriers and facilitators. Data were examined for patterns and trends, results and implications.



RESULTS: Among 19 papers (representing 16 research projects) included, nine described family/friends and 19 described healthcare professionals as sources of child health information. Barriers include racism/discrimination during healthcare visits, ineffective communication with healthcare providers and structural barriers (eg, transportation). Facilitators include easy access, improved communication and relationships with healthcare providers, and culturally safe healthcare.



CONCLUSION: Indigenous families perceive they do not have access to necessary child health information, which can lead to insensitive, ineffective and unsafe healthcare. A critical gap exists in understanding Indigenous families' information needs and preferences when making decisions about children's health.

