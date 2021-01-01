|
Goodwin B, Kearney A, Wilson ES, Sorrentino C, Dir AL, Reed D, Hollabaugh A, Kestian HH, Hendley H, Stigdon TJ, Wiehe SE. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 140: e106136.
36948028
BACKGROUND: As part of the implementation of Family First Preservation Services Act, and to meet legal requirements set by the Indiana State Legislature in 2019, Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) implemented Indiana Family Preservation Services (INFPS) to maintain children in the home when it is deemed safe to do so.
Quasi-experimental design; Child removals; Contribution analysis; Family preservation; Program evaluation; Repeat maltreatment