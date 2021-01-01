Abstract

BACKGROUND: As part of the implementation of Family First Preservation Services Act, and to meet legal requirements set by the Indiana State Legislature in 2019, Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) implemented Indiana Family Preservation Services (INFPS) to maintain children in the home when it is deemed safe to do so.



OBJECTIVE: This paper explores the effects of INFPS on child removal episodes and repeat maltreatment. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: This study compares all children and families receiving INFPS between January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021 to a similar cohort of in-home cases that opened between January 1, 2019 and March 31, 2019.



METHODS: Contribution analysis and a quasi-experimental design are employed by using administrative records and survey data collected from service providers.



RESULTS: INFPS is associated with reduced repeat maltreatment by about 3-4 % at the case-level and about 2-3 % at the child-level. In contrast to repeat maltreatment, in both case-level and child-level analyses, INFPS was not significantly associated with decreased likelihood of child removal.



CONCLUSION: Overall, these results identify short-term effectiveness of INFPS on reducing repeat maltreatment during the treatment period.



RESULTS highlight the potential utility of INFPS to improving such outcomes, through increased use of evidence-based practices (EBP). Current findings demonstrate the need for continued research on the long-term effects of INFPS on child and family outcomes.

