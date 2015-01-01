Abstract

BACKGROUND: Complex posttraumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) is associated with severe impairments in psychosocial functions, but related longitudinal research is limited. To promote the mental health of college students with childhood adversities, it is imperative to investigate the development of CPTSD symptoms and the predictive factors.



OBJECTIVES: The study aimed to examine the latent trajectories of CPTSD symptoms among college students with childhood adversities and to identify the role of self-compassion in differentiating potential trajectories.



METHODS: A total of 294 college students with childhood adversities completed self-report questionnaires on demographic backgrounds, childhood adversities, CPTSD symptoms, and self-compassion three times with an interval of three months. Latent class growth analysis was used to determine the trajectories of CPTSD symptoms. Multinomial logistic regression was performed to examine the association between self-compassion and trajectories subgroups while adjusting for demographic variables.



RESULTS: Three heterogeneous groups of CPTSD symptoms among college students with childhood adversities were identified: the low-symptoms group (n = 123, 41.8 %), the moderate-symptoms group (n = 108, 36.7 %), and the high-risk group (n = 63, 21.4 %). Multinomial logistic regression showed that, after adjusting for demographic variables, students with higher levels of self-compassion were less likely to belong to the moderate-symptoms and high-risk group in comparison to the low-symptoms group.



CONCLUSIONS: The results suggest the trajectories of CPTSD symptoms of college students with childhood adversities were heterogeneous. Self-compassion was a protective factor against the development of CPTSD symptoms. The present study provided insights into the mental health promotion for individuals with adversities.

Language: en