Citation
González JC, Klein CC, Barnett ML, Schatz NK, Garoosi T, Chacko A, Fabiano GA. Clin. Child Fam. Psychol. Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36947287
Abstract
In recent years, the prevalence rates of children's mental health disorders have increased with current estimates identifying that as many as 15-20% of children meet criteria for a mental health disorder. Unfortunately, the same robust parenting interventions which have long targeted some of the most common and the most treatable child concerns (e.g., externalizing, disruptive behavior, and aggression) have also shown consistently low rates of father engagement. This persistent issue of engagement comes in the wake of an increasingly large body of literature which highlights the unique positive contributions fathers make to children and families when they are engaged in parenting interventions. As the role fathers play in families shifts to become more inclusive of childcare responsibilities and less narrowly defined by financial contributions, it becomes increasingly important to understand how best to engage fathers in interventions that aim to enhance parenting efficacy and family outcomes such as coparenting. The current review examined intervention (e.g., format and setting) and implementation characteristics (e.g., training and agency-level changes) associated with father engagement. Particular attention is paid to studies which described father-specific engagement strategies (e.g., inviting fathers directly, father-only groups, and adapting intervention to incorporate father preferences). A total of 26 articles met inclusion criteria after screening and full-text review.
Language: en
Keywords
Parenting; ADHD; Fathers; Behavioral parent training; Externalizing