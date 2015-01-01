Abstract

This study examined opportunities and challenges faced by individuals working to advance mental health policy and programming for first responders. We utilized qualitative content analysis and interviews with 16 firefighters, emergency medical services professionals, law enforcement officers, and others involved in programming or policy in the U.S. state of Ohio. Six themes characterized opportunities and challenges encountered: (1) variations in programming and policy exist across jurisdictions; (2) opportunities exist to enhance mental health awareness and self-care training for first responders; (3) need exists for specialized mental health clinicians accustomed to and capable of effectively working with first responders; (4) confidentiality protections are lacking for peer supporters not trained in critical incident stress management; (5) having an internal champion and broader support is key to program and policy advancement; and (6) interdepartmental collaboration provides opportunities for sharing resources and best practices.



RESULTS illustrate continued need for strategic policymaking, program development, and coordination.

