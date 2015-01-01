Abstract

A recent systematic review on family and suicide prevention efforts identified a lack of family-based safety planning interventions for adults. To address this gap, The Safe Actions for Families to Encourage Recovery (SAFER) intervention was created. SAFER is a novel, manualized, 4- session, family-based treatment intervention that provides the tools and structure to support family involvement in Safety Planning Intervention (SPI) for Veterans at moderate risk for suicide. The SAFER intervention includes the use of psychoeducation, communication skills training, and development of a Veteran, and a complementary supporting partner, SPI. This Stage II (2aii) randomized clinical trial (RCT) evaluated the preliminary efficacy of this innovative and much-needed approach. Thirty-nine Veterans and an associated supporting partner were randomized to receive either SAFER or currently mandated (i.e., standard) individual Safety Planning Intervention (I-SPI). Veterans in the SAFER condition as compared to I-SPI exhibited significant monthly decrements in suicide ideation as measured by the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale (B=-0.37; p=.032). Moreover, a treatment-by-time interaction emerged when predicting improvements in Veteran suicide-related coping (B=0.08; p=.028) and supporting partner support of Veteran's coping efforts (B=0.17; p=.032). However, the treatment effect for Veteran coping was not significant in dyadic analyses (B=0.07; p=.151) after controlling for the partner's support (B=0.16; p=.009). Self-reported appraisals of relational factors and self-efficacy were not impacted by condition for either Veterans or supporting partners. This initial efficacy pilot trial suggests that a brief dyad-based SPI has the potential to improve Veteran suicide symptoms and help family members support the Veteran's coping efforts. However more intensive family work may be required for changes in self-perceptions of burdensomeness, belongingness, and caregiver perceptions of the Veteran as a burden. Nonetheless, SAFER's discussion and disclosure about suicide symptoms facilitated more robust development of SPI for the Veteran and their accompanying supporting partner.

Language: en