Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: This review examines the challenges faced by parents in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, their emotional reactions, and risk and protective factors in their adjustment. Clinical and policy implications are discussed, and recommendations for future study are offered.



RECENT FINDINGS: The literature reveals numerous stresses experienced by parents during the pandemic. Many parents facing COVID-19-related challenges suffered traumatic stress, depression, and/or anxiety, though most have adapted well over time. Demographic factors, pre-existing vulnerabilities, employment and household responsibilities, and family structure and cohesion influenced psychological outcomes. The pandemic lockdown created obstacles to accessing medical, mental health, educational, social, recreational, and other supportive programs and services for families, further increasing the burden on parents. The pandemic has exacerbated existing vulnerabilities and triggered pervasive parental stress. The lockdown affected families differently based on their pre-existing vulnerabilities and available resources. Additional research using more rigorous methodological approaches is warranted to identify and address the needs of parents during public health crises like pandemics.

Language: en