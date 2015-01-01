|
Whaley GL, Pfefferbaum B. Curr. Psychiatry Rep. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36947354
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: This review examines the challenges faced by parents in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, their emotional reactions, and risk and protective factors in their adjustment. Clinical and policy implications are discussed, and recommendations for future study are offered.
Language: en
COVID-19 pandemic; Parental stress; Psychological resilience; Disaster mental health; Pandemic mental health; Parental mental health