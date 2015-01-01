Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to analyze the profile of violence against the elderly and the degree of completeness of event notification forms in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



METHODS: this was a descriptive study having as its data source violence notification forms held on the Notifiable Health Conditions Information System for the period 2011-2020; analysis of form completeness was performed according to criteria proposed by the Ministry of Health.



RESULTS: of the 486 registered cases, physical violence was the most reported type of violence (48.1%), followed by psychological violence (22.2%) and self-harm (21.4%); the fields with the highest degree of incompleteness were victim's level of schooling (32.8%) and repeat violence (41.5%).



CONCLUSION: despite the increase in notifications in the period, predominantly of physical violence, completeness of some of the form fields continues to be poor, which reinforces the importance of training professionals to improve the reporting process and data quality.

