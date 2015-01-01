|
Citation
|
Lima VMF, Stochero L, Azeredo CM, Moraes CL, Hasselmann MH, Marques ES. Epidemiol. Serv. Saude 2023; 32(1): e2022451.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Coordenação-Geral de Desenvolvimento da Epidemiologia em em Serviços / Secretaria de Vigilância em Saúde / Ministério da Saúde)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36946831
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: to analyze the profile of violence against the elderly and the degree of completeness of event notification forms in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Language: pt