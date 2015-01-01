Abstract

Military pilots risk their lives during training and operations. Advancements in aerospace engineering, flight profiles and mission demands may require the pilot to test the safe limits of their physiology. Monitoring pilot physiology (e.g. heart rate, oximetry and respiration) inflight is in consideration by several nations to inform pilots of reduced performance capacity and guide future developments in aircraft and life support system design. Numerous challenges, however, prevent the immediate operationalisation of physiological monitoring sensors, particularly their unreliability in the aerospace environment and incompatibility with pilot clothing and protective equipment. Human performance and behaviour are also highly variable and measuring these in controlled laboratory settings does not mirror the real-world conditions pilots must endure. Misleading or erroneous predictive models are unacceptable as these could compromise mission success and lose operator trust. This narrative review provides an overview of considerations for integrating physiological monitoring systems within the military aviation environment.

