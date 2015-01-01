Abstract

BACKGROUND: Venomous snakebites induce tissue destruction and secondary infection; however, the optimal timing of surgical intervention for these complications remains unknown. This study assessed the clinical predictors of early surgical intervention in patients with snakebites.



METHODS: This retrospective study included 63 patients (45 men and 18 women) with venomous snakebites. In addition to the snake species, the demographics, affected body parts, clinical characteristics, and ultrasound findings of the patients in the surgical (32 patients) and nonsurgical (31 patients) groups were analyzed and compared.



RESULTS: A higher incidence of acute compartment syndrome, local ecchymosis, skin necrosis, bullae, blisters, and fever was found in the surgical group than in the nonsurgical group, and ultrasound findings of the absence of Doppler flow were more frequently noted in the surgical group than in the nonsurgical group. After adjustment using a multivariate logistic regression model, only advanced age, Naja atra bite, local ecchymosis, and bulla or blister formation remained significant factors for surgical intervention. Furthermore, comparison of the outcomes of patients who received early (≤ 24 h) and late (> 24 h) surgical intervention revealed that the duration of continuous negative pressure wound therapy (6 vs. 15 days; P = 0.006), duration of hospital stay (13 vs. 26 days; P = 0.002), and duration of outpatient follow-up (15 vs. 36 days; P < 0.001) were significantly lower in patients who received early surgical intervention. The final reconstructive surgery was simple among the patients who received surgical intervention within 24 h of being bitten (P = 0.028).



CONCLUSION: In patients with snakebites, advanced age, high-risk clinical manifestations (e.g., local ecchymosis and bulla or blister formation), and Naja atra envenomation are predictors of surgical intervention within 24 h.

