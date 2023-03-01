Abstract

BACKGROUND: The sport of surfing has grown exponentially. Early studies of surfing injuries are outdated as newer and more accessible surf technology has become available. This study's goal was to describe surfing injury patterns, incidence, and disposition of pediatric and adult surfers. STUDY DESIGN: A retrospective review of surfing injuries from 2009 to 2020 of adult (>18 years of age) and pediatric (<18 years of age) patients was performed using the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database. The consumer product code 1261 (Surfing) was used to identify injury patterns. Chi-squared test was performed on all categorical variables. Logistic regression was used on significant variables from the frequency tables. All analysis was performed with R-statistical programming software.



RESULTS: There was an overall decreasing trend of surfing injuries over time. Injuries for both adult and pediatric patients tended to occur most within the summer season (p<0.001). The odds of an adult surfing injury victim being male is 2.89 (95% CI 1.87-4.44). The head/neck/face were the most injured body part in both groups. The pediatric group had a significantly higher rate of concussions at 6.5% compared to the adult group at 3.2%. Overall, the most common injury type was to the skin (p<0.001). Disposition between groups were similar with most patients being discharged home. Mortality was rare with three reported fatalities in the adult group and none in the pediatric group.



CONCLUSION: The incidence of surfing injuries is continuing to decline despite more people surfing, revealing the improved safety of the sport over the last decade. Head/neck/face injuries are common injury locations, and pediatric surfers are particularly at increased risk of concussions. Continued education, usage of safety equipment such as protective headgear, and awareness of injury patterns, could further lessen potential injuries.

