Citation
Hager M, Leavitt J, Carballo C, Gratton A, Yon J. Injury 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36948953
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The sport of surfing has grown exponentially. Early studies of surfing injuries are outdated as newer and more accessible surf technology has become available. This study's goal was to describe surfing injury patterns, incidence, and disposition of pediatric and adult surfers. STUDY DESIGN: A retrospective review of surfing injuries from 2009 to 2020 of adult (>18 years of age) and pediatric (<18 years of age) patients was performed using the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database. The consumer product code 1261 (Surfing) was used to identify injury patterns. Chi-squared test was performed on all categorical variables. Logistic regression was used on significant variables from the frequency tables. All analysis was performed with R-statistical programming software.
Keywords
Injury; Trauma; Surfing; Surfers; Water sports