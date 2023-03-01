Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is increasing concern that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will result in excess suicides by increasing known risk factors, such as suicide attempts. However, evidence on the long-term impacts of COVID-19 on suicide attempts is lacking. We aimed to assess the short- and long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients with suicide attempts in emergency departments (EDs) and to evaluate age- and sex-specific differences.



METHOD: We conducted nationwide cross-sectional study among patients with suicide attempts in the ED from 2016 to 2021. The trend test were used to determine whether study subjects were affected by changes in ED visits for suicide attempts. We estimated the average annual percentage change (APC) stratified by sex and age groups.



RESULTS: The number of ED visits related to suicide attempts increased from 27,581 in 2016 to 37,719 in 2021. In particular, it decreased immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic but increased again in 2021. We identified that the average APC increased by 6.8 % overall, 1.6 % among males, and 10.8 % among females. Moreover, the APC of trend sharply increased in patients aged 10s and 20s. The in-hospital mortality was 3.6 % for females, compared to 9.5 % for males, which showed sex differences. LIMITATIONS: Other information such as severity of injury, interpersonal relationships were not available. This study was limited to confirming causal relationship based on a descriptive study.



CONCLUSIONS: The incidence of suicide attempts in ED has increased in Korea. In particular, there was a sharp increase among women, adolescents and young adults. Patient-tailored treatment and preventive medical system for suicide attempts is important.

