|
Citation
|
Kim S, Sung HK, Kim T, Ko SK, Kim SJ, Lee JH. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36948463
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: There is increasing concern that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will result in excess suicides by increasing known risk factors, such as suicide attempts. However, evidence on the long-term impacts of COVID-19 on suicide attempts is lacking. We aimed to assess the short- and long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients with suicide attempts in emergency departments (EDs) and to evaluate age- and sex-specific differences.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide attempts; Age difference; Descriptive epidemiology; Emergency department utilization; Sex difference