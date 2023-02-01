|
Davis RS, Meiser-Stedman R, Afzal N, Devaney J, Halligan SL, Lofthouse K, Smith P, Stallard P, Ye S, Hiller RM. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36948393
OBJECTIVE: Trauma exposure in childhood is common and can lead to a range of negative mental health outcomes, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In many settings, resources to address this distress are scarce. Group-based interventions require minimal resources and training, can be delivered by non-mental health specialists, and target larger numbers of young people. Our meta-analysis sought to establish whether such an approach is an effective method for targeting PTSD symptoms, and to identify potential moderators of effectiveness.
children; PTSD; trauma; treatment; group