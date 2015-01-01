|
Thompson MP, Tyson JS, Hege A, Seitz C. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36947739
OBJECTIVE: This study's purpose was to determine if COVID-related stress predicted suicide risk among college students and if this risk was attenuated by higher levels of social and psychological resources. Participants: The sample included 65,142 college students who participated in the National College Health Assessment survey in Spring 2021.
College students; suicide; public health; COVID-19; protective factors