Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The current study evaluated frequency of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) and associated maladaptive traits between three time periods: pre-pandemic, early pandemic, and later pandemic. Participants: Two college student samples (n = 362; n = 337) were collected via two online studies.



METHOD: Participants completed measures assessing maladaptive borderline personality traits, engagement in NSSI over the past month, and reasons for and types of NSSI engaged in across the lifetime.



RESULTS: Results demonstrated a stable and potentially a slight increase in general rates of NSSI over the course of the pandemic. Further, specific maladaptive traits that underly borderline personality disorder (i.e., despondence, fragility, self-disturbance, and anxious-uncertainty) were related to engagement in NSSI 1-month post COVID.



CONCLUSION: The study highlights the need for added interventions that might reach at risk populations during these heightened periods of stress.

Language: en