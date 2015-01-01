SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

DeShong HL, Mason CK, Kelley K, Nelson SM, McDaniel C. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2023.2186139

36947750

OBJECTIVE: The current study evaluated frequency of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) and associated maladaptive traits between three time periods: pre-pandemic, early pandemic, and later pandemic. Participants: Two college student samples (n = 362; n = 337) were collected via two online studies.

METHOD: Participants completed measures assessing maladaptive borderline personality traits, engagement in NSSI over the past month, and reasons for and types of NSSI engaged in across the lifetime.

RESULTS: Results demonstrated a stable and potentially a slight increase in general rates of NSSI over the course of the pandemic. Further, specific maladaptive traits that underly borderline personality disorder (i.e., despondence, fragility, self-disturbance, and anxious-uncertainty) were related to engagement in NSSI 1-month post COVID.

CONCLUSION: The study highlights the need for added interventions that might reach at risk populations during these heightened periods of stress.


COVID-19; nonsuicidal self-injury; Borderline personality traits

