Citation
Myntti WW, Muehlenkamp JJ. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
36947161
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: This study sought to empirically examine the Emotional Cascade Model of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), and to examine if body regard mitigates these variables' impact on NSSI in college students. We tested a three-way interaction between emotional reactivity, maladaptive cognitive regulation strategies, and body regard predicting NSSI frequency.
Language: en
Keywords
emotion regulation; rumination; self-injury; body dissatisfaction; body image; emotional cascades